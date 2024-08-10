Jordan Chiles stripped of Olympic bronze medal; reacts to ruling
Jordan Chiles is taking a break from social media.
After a stunning ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which determined the judging panel at the women's floor exercise final improperly granted an inquiry that increased Chiles' score.
The CAS determined the inquiry was made after the one-minute deadline for requests.
"The Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) shall determine the ranking of the Final of the women’s Floor exercise and assign the medal(s) in accordance with the above decision," the CAS said.
Romania's Ana Barbosu has had her Olympics bronze medal reinstated.
After the ruling, Chiles said she is taking a break from social media for her mental health.
WATCH: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles' Eiffel Tower TikTok full of championship swag
"I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you," she wrote on Instagram, along with a series of broken heart emojis.
Her sister, Jasmine, says Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal.
USA Gymnastics released a statement of support for Chiles, and condemned attacks she has been facing on social media.
"We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise. The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring," a statement read.
MORE: Jordan Chiles bringing Olympic medals, personality back to UCLA
"Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her."
Chiles was flooded by messages on social media during the review, with some racially-charged attacks and others calling her a cheater.
It's an unfortunate end to what was an incredible Olympic run for the USA gymnast.
