Jordan Chiles stripped of Olympic bronze medal; reacts to ruling

USA gymnastics star Jordan Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal in the floor exercise after a shocking CAS ruling, according to her sister, and announced a social media break for her mental health after the fallout.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States celebrates her bronze medal on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States celebrates her bronze medal on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Chiles is taking a break from social media.

After a stunning ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which determined the judging panel at the women's floor exercise final improperly granted an inquiry that increased Chiles' score.

The CAS determined the inquiry was made after the one-minute deadline for requests.

"The Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) shall determine the ranking of the Final of the women’s Floor exercise and assign the medal(s) in accordance with the above decision," the CAS said.

Romania's Ana Barbosu has had her Olympics bronze medal reinstated.

After the ruling, Chiles said she is taking a break from social media for her mental health.

"I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you," she wrote on Instagram, along with a series of broken heart emojis.

Her sister, Jasmine, says Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal.

USA Gymnastics released a statement of support for Chiles, and condemned attacks she has been facing on social media.

"We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise. The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring," a statement read.

"Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her."

Jordan Chiles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold in the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Chiles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a photo with her gold and bronze medals after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Chiles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee of the United States react after winning goal during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chiles was flooded by messages on social media during the review, with some racially-charged attacks and others calling her a cheater.

It's an unfortunate end to what was an incredible Olympic run for the USA gymnast.

