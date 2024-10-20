Livvy Dunne’s vacation bikini bombshells melt the internet
Livvy Dunne is enjoying some vacation time with boyfriend Paul Skenes while releasing some jaw-dropping photos from the trip.
The viral LSU gymnast traveled on another private jet in a cozy fit to Jupiter, Florida, for some sun and fun. She even went makeup-free in bed while relaxing. Skenes meanwhile is on his MLB offseason with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has been with his girlfriend as she turned 22 wearing a sizzling nightie, hit up an epic OMG LSU football win, and tried his skills at gymnastics only to be mocked by Dunne.
Skenes and Dunne, who have been together since 2023, used their downtime in both their schedules to jet away for an epic trip. Dunne posted vacation photos in her yellow bikini shocker on Instagram (scroll through).
Here’s another great shot of Dunne’s bikini.
There’s a reason Dunne is a social media influencer with over 13 million followers.
Dunne and Skenes also had what looked like some amazing Florida stone crabs to cap off the trip.
Outside of shocking with looks like these, Dunne will return to practice as the fifth-year senior tries to help the Lady Tigers win back-to-back national championships. The schedule was just released with December 16 being the first event of the 2025 season.
Win or lose during the season, Dunne is clearly winning at life as evident by this offseason.
