Livvy Dunne curiously deletes TikTok attending Paul Skenes’ Pirates opener

The viral LSU gymnast has fun at her boyfriend’s first game of the season, but mysteriously deletes a post.

Mar 22, 2025; Birmingham AL, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Mar 22, 2025; Birmingham AL, USA; LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne had a good time rooting for boyfriend Paul Skenes on MLB Opening Day. Maybe her TikTok video from the game showed a little too good of a time as she deleted it.

The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast left campus to fly out to Miami, Florida, to see reigning National League Rookie of the Year and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Skenes open the season at the Miami Marlins.

Dunne hit up the pool and got a little sunburned as seen with her fit while cheering on her man with a couple of VIP guests by her side. Skenes went 5 and 1/3 innings with just two earned runs and seven strikeouts, but got a no decision. Despite the Pirates blowing it, Dunne was so happy the MLB season was back she made a TikTok video using the scene from the classic movie “The Hangover” where Phil (Bradley Cooper) says, “We are back baby, We are f***ing back!” She had that line playing while looking excited the season was back.

Maybe it was the F-bomb, or some kind of rights issue with Skenes pitching with MLB? But she removed the video pretty quickly.

It’s ok, she had plenty of more to post on social media like her yacht night with Skenes in Miami.

And at least she got her cotton candy. Deleted video or not, it looked like Dunne had an amazing start to the MLB season and time with her boyfriend.

