Livvy Dunne reveals her entire all-black Pirates fit for Paul Skenes’ season debut
Livvy Dunne jetted off to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes make his season debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the Miami Marlins on Thursday. On Friday, she revealed the full fit she had on for the game.
The viral LSU gymnast hasn’t been able to compete of late due to a knee injury, but certainly had some epic celebrations last Friday when the Lady Tigers defended their SEC crown. She was then noticeably absent for Simone Biles’ surprise visit to the campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and for the epic team photo, but at least had some new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos drop.
Now we know why Dunne was missing as she headed to Miami with former USA Gymnastics star and bestie Aly Raisman, as well as famous DJ and fellow SI Swim model Xandra Pohl. The trio was rooting on the reigning MLB Rookie of the Year Skenes in the season opener where Dunne showed off her sunburned shoulders.
Skenes would go 5 and 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs and getting seven strikeouts. He left with a 4-2 lead, but the Pirates would blow it to the Marlins, costing him a win with the 5-4 loss. The real winner, however, was Dunne and her full fit that she dropped on Snapchat with the miniskirt, crop top combo with the Pirates hat that she wore to LoanDepot Park.
While Dunne was getting her MLB fit on, LSU was busy preparing for the NCAA Regionals on April 3 at Penn State University. Dunne will likely travel with the team as she did last week, but competing in her final year at this point looks bleak.
Whether she sees the mat again or not for LSU, Dunne is winning at life and with her fits.