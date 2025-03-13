The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Haleigh Bryant rocks LSU crop top in casual 'peace'-ful pose before Auburn match

The defending NCAA All-Around champion crushes her fit before the SEC road finale for the Lady Tigers.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers gymnast Haleigh Bryant performs on uneven bars during the 2024 NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinals at Dickies Arena.
LSU Tigers gymnast Haleigh Bryant performs on uneven bars during the 2024 NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinals at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Haleigh Bryant’s final season with the LSU Lady Tigers is going as well as it could be. While fellow fifth-year gymnast Livvy Dunne gets a lot of headlines for the team, the reigning NCAA All-Around champ Bryant not only could repeat, but is a key piece to help the team repeat as well. She’s proven she can also slay her fits as well.

The 23-year-old Bryant just had an amazing senior night for her last-ever home meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center where she posed with the other seniors and slayed a leotard besties selfie with Dunne. She also crushed her last routine on the beam with 9.950.

RELATED: Haleigh Bryant stuns in fire LSU leotard selfie before SEC road opener

Bryant has been on fire all season from her other nearly flawless routines, to her leotards like her Mardi Gras special. Even Dunne dropped a one-emoji, one-word praise post of Bryant.

For her latest pose, Bryant dropped the peace-ful look in a LSU crop top and sweats.

Haleigh Bryan
Haleigh Bryant/Instagram

The No.2 Lady Tigers traveled on Thursday to Alabama for the meet with the No. 14 Auburn Tigers on Friday. Dunne joined her teammates including another selfie slay with Bryant while on the team plane.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares injured knee rehab in surprisingly dirty white shoes

Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

After the SEC regular-season finale, it will be on to the SEC Championships on March 26 from Birmingham, Alabama, where Bryant will be a key once again for the team.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

