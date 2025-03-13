Haleigh Bryant rocks LSU crop top in casual 'peace'-ful pose before Auburn match
Haleigh Bryant’s final season with the LSU Lady Tigers is going as well as it could be. While fellow fifth-year gymnast Livvy Dunne gets a lot of headlines for the team, the reigning NCAA All-Around champ Bryant not only could repeat, but is a key piece to help the team repeat as well. She’s proven she can also slay her fits as well.
The 23-year-old Bryant just had an amazing senior night for her last-ever home meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center where she posed with the other seniors and slayed a leotard besties selfie with Dunne. She also crushed her last routine on the beam with 9.950.
Bryant has been on fire all season from her other nearly flawless routines, to her leotards like her Mardi Gras special. Even Dunne dropped a one-emoji, one-word praise post of Bryant.
For her latest pose, Bryant dropped the peace-ful look in a LSU crop top and sweats.
The No.2 Lady Tigers traveled on Thursday to Alabama for the meet with the No. 14 Auburn Tigers on Friday. Dunne joined her teammates including another selfie slay with Bryant while on the team plane.
After the SEC regular-season finale, it will be on to the SEC Championships on March 26 from Birmingham, Alabama, where Bryant will be a key once again for the team.
