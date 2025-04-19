Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU gymnastics girls night out
Livvy’s Dunne career with LSU Gymnastics has officially come to an end. After five years, she didn’t get the ride into the sunset she wanted in her final season, but she still went out with another fire fit.
The 22-year-old viral influencer couldn’t compete the last two months for the season with a fracture in her knee, but traveled with the team and was part of its epic celebration after winning the SEC crown again, and flexed a “fire leotard” at the regionals.
For the NCAA Championships, Dunne rocked the cowboy hat in Texas, and wore a money black and purple leotard for the last time as a Lady Tigers athlete. After the surprising defeat in the Elite Eight, Dunne took to X, formerly Twitter, to react, and then made a heartfelt post on Instagram about her time at LSU.
On Saturday in what was hoped to be the coronation day as back-to-back national champions, instead Dunne shared her final meet photo dump on Snapchat. Part of it was her “officially retired” black dress she wore for a night out with the girls one last time as teammates.
Dunne also posted her official goodbye in a cowboy hat tip, with “Livvy officially done” on the post. It’s the end of an era at LSU.