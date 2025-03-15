Livvy Dunne, Sunisa Lee are side-by-side perfection after LSU gymnastics meet
Livvy Dunne didn’t participate in the latest LSU meet at Auburn, but she definitely won the night with the best selfie.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast has been out over a month dealing with a fracture in her knee. As a result, she had to miss senior night last week for her the final meet at home despite slaying her leotard. She did travel this time with the team with her hair dyed super blonde and was a cheerleader on the private team plane.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s dark-brown hair before going blonde is shocking to see
Dunne roomed with an excited freshman sensation Kailin Chio, who went out and got a perfect 10 while Dunne had the perfect reaction to it. It was a great night as the No. 2. Lady Tigers would defeat No. 14 Auburn, 198.200-197.550, to win the regular season SEC championship.
Besides cheering on her teammates, Dunne took an epic selfie with Auburn Tigers legend and two-time Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee, who was there to cheer on her alma mater in a sick Auburn jacket.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexing LSU leotard gets photobombed by giddy teammates
That’s an amazing photo right there of the two gymnasts. Dunne is a huge fan of Lee and did travel to Paris to watch her and the other gymnasts compete over the summer.
It’s unclear if Dunne will compete again this season, but the defending national champions will in the SEC Championships on March 22, and then the NCAAs.
Dunne didn’t contribute to a winning Friday on the score card, but her picture with Lee definitely was a winner on the night.
