Livvy Dunne has heartfelt reaction to LSU Gymnastics’ dramatic defeat
A season after claiming the first gymnastics title in LSU’s history, the Lady Tigers looked poised to repeat, but things didn’t go their way in Thursday’s NCAA Championships. There’s still a lot to be proud of for those like Livvy Dunne, who won’t be back next season.
LSU defended the SEC crown and had an epic celebration that Dunne showed an intimate behind-the-scenes post of, and then won the Penn State Regionals where they rocked some sparkly black leotards.
With the excitement in the air and Dunne in a cowboy hat while returning to Fort Worth, Texas, for a chance at another natty, that balloon got popped after the UCLA Bruins and Utah Utes moved on to Saturday’s final in a super-close meet.
Dunne immediately reacted after the loss with a post on X, formerly Twitter. On Friday, LSU had their own post that read, “ Forever proud to be a Tiger. Thank you for everything, Tiger Nation 💜 see y’all next year!”
While Dunne won’t see them next year as a teammate, she no doubt will be cheering them on. She reacted, commenting “so proud of this team…forever lsu.”
Others like freshman sensation and Dunne bestie Kailin Chio, who won a national individual title on vault, also reacted: “so proud of this group, coming back better than ever!”
The Livvy Dunne Era of LSU is over, but she and the team has a lot to be proud of.