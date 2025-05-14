Livvy Dunne jokes about SI Swimsuit 'diet' with NYC Italian bites
Livvy Dunne is having the time of her life in New York City. The retired LSU gymnast is in The Big Apple for the launch of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and while she’s in town, she’s enjoying all the activities — which include dining on some New York Italian favorites.
On Tuesday, May 13, Dunne took to her Snapchat Story to show off some eats from a date night with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. When in New York, you’ve got to indulge in pizza, and it appears Dunne’s favorite is a sausage pizza garnished with basil. She enjoyed slices of pizza with a side of Italian white bean soup. In text overlaying the photo, Dunne joked that this her “sports illustrated diettt [sic].”
Other activities include joining fellow SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek at the New York Mets game on Monday night, during which, Kostek threw the first pitch with Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl. Dunne, however, didn’t join in, as the Mets were playing the Pirates that night. This was the first in a three-game series in which the Mets and Pirates are playing each other, however, the Pirates haven’t had much luck.
The Mets beat the Pirates 2-1 last night, and 4-3 the night before. Hopefully, the Pirates will have better luck tonight at 7:10 p.m. ET, during the last of this three game series.
If not, pizza surely fixes everything!
