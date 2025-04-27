Livvy Dunne stuns in black leather pants fit in Paul Skenes Los Angeles trip selfie
Livvy Dunne’s career with LSU Gymnastics over, so she traveled to watch her man Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dunne’s five-year career with the Lady Tigers ended when the former national champions lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championships. While it was a disappointing end and she wasn’t able to compete the final two months with a knee injury, she enjoyed her time with her teammates like in her cowboy hat while on the plane to Texas, and her bikini day off with freshman bestie Kailin Chio, and her final leotard selfie in a stunning purple and black.
After watching Skenes on MLB Opening Day in Miami while sporting a sunburn, Dunne was able to travel to LA to see him in person again where she rocked an all-black fit while swooning over Skenes on the mound.
As well at breakfast.
The 22-year-old Dunne took to Snapchat to show off her full baseball fit with the black leather pants in a couple of sizzling selfies.
It was a lucky fit as well as Skenes went out and did his thing getting the win after going 6.1 innings and giving up no runs.
