Livvy Dunne stuns in black leather pants fit in Paul Skenes Los Angeles trip selfie

The former LSU gymnast and influencer brings her best fit game to the West Coast while her boyfriend stars for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Matt Ryan

Social media celebrity and Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunn on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. The Pirates won 4-1.
Social media celebrity and Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunn on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. The Pirates won 4-1. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne’s career with LSU Gymnastics over, so she traveled to watch her man Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dunne’s five-year career with the Lady Tigers ended when the former national champions lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championships. While it was a disappointing end and she wasn’t able to compete the final two months with a knee injury, she enjoyed her time with her teammates like in her cowboy hat while on the plane to Texas, and her bikini day off with freshman bestie Kailin Chio, and her final leotard selfie in a stunning purple and black.

After watching Skenes on MLB Opening Day in Miami while sporting a sunburn, Dunne was able to travel to LA to see him in person again where she rocked an all-black fit while swooning over Skenes on the mound.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

As well at breakfast.

Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes/Snapchat

The 22-year-old Dunne took to Snapchat to show off her full baseball fit with the black leather pants in a couple of sizzling selfies.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

It was a lucky fit as well as Skenes went out and did his thing getting the win after going 6.1 innings and giving up no runs.

Dunne and Skene
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

