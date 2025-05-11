Livvy Dunne shares hilarious yet adorable Mother’s Day posts for herself
It’s Mother’s Day Sunday and the tributes to moms all over are pouring in. Former LSU gymnast and viral influencer Livvy Dunne wished herself a Happy Mother’s Day with her dog Roux.
Now that Livvy Dunne’s five-year college gymnastics career has ended she has more time to spend with her White Golden Retriever. That is when she’s not traveling all over to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace pitch, or doing “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks in an elite pink dress followed by a black-and-white showstopper on Kentucky Derby day, or hitting the Florida beach with sister Julz Dunne in competing bikinis, or attending an alumni event from New York City in a Southern flavor fit.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight with Churchill Downs fit in side-by-side photo
Dunne just completed her first semester of graduate school at Louisiana State University after earning her degree in interdisciplinary studies and loves to spend time with her girl Roux while going to school.
On Mother’s Day Sunday, Livvy first shared a mom team photo with her mother Katherine Dunne.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's dog Roux mesmerized watching 'papa' Paul Skenes pitch from couch
She then shared a Happy Mother’s Day to herself with Roux on the dog’s IG page, where Livvy wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my mama… I woof you mama 🤍🐾 #woof #food #mom”
Livvy followed it up with a hilarious post with Roux in the womb instead of a baby.
Happy Mother’s Day to Livvy Dunne for Roux, and Kat Dunne, and all moms out there.
