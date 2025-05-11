The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shares hilarious yet adorable Mother’s Day posts for herself

The viral influencer and former LSU gymnast makes sure she gets some mama love on Sunday, too.

Matt Ryan

Former LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne cheers for the LSU gymnastic team during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena.
Former LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne cheers for the LSU gymnastic team during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It’s Mother’s Day Sunday and the tributes to moms all over are pouring in. Former LSU gymnast and viral influencer Livvy Dunne wished herself a Happy Mother’s Day with her dog Roux.

Now that Livvy Dunne’s five-year college gymnastics career has ended she has more time to spend with her White Golden Retriever. That is when she’s not traveling all over to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace pitch, or doing “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks in an elite pink dress followed by a black-and-white showstopper on Kentucky Derby day, or hitting the Florida beach with sister Julz Dunne in competing bikinis, or attending an alumni event from New York City in a Southern flavor fit.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight with Churchill Downs fit in side-by-side photo

Dunne just completed her first semester of graduate school at Louisiana State University after earning her degree in interdisciplinary studies and loves to spend time with her girl Roux while going to school.

Livvy Dunne and Roux
Julz Dunne/Snapchat

On Mother’s Day Sunday, Livvy first shared a mom team photo with her mother Katherine Dunne.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's dog Roux mesmerized watching 'papa' Paul Skenes pitch from couch

She then shared a Happy Mother’s Day to herself with Roux on the dog’s IG page, where Livvy wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my mama… I woof you mama 🤍🐾 #woof #food #mom”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy followed it up with a hilarious post with Roux in the womb instead of a baby.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day to Livvy Dunne for Roux, and Kat Dunne, and all moms out there.

Livvy Dune, Roux
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships