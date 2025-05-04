Livvy Dunne unwinds after Kentucky Derby in red bikini on Florida beach
Livvy Dunne had quite the weekend with the Kentucky Derby, so the now retired gymnast headed to Florida to unwind on the beach.
The viral influencer’s five-year collegiate career ended without her competing for over two month with an injury, but she at least got to root on her teammates in the NCAA Championships and rock one more fire leotard for a meet-day selfie.
After traveling to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch at home where she wore a casual ballpark look in jeans, Dunne headed over to Churchill Downs track for Friday’s Kentucky Oaks where she had a competing pink fit with sister Julz Dunne, and an epic photo where mom Kat upstaged her, as well as the honor of doing the tradition “Riders Up” call.
On Saturday, Dunne stunned with a white dress with black polka dots for a can’t miss look.
On Sunday after a long day of fun at the Derby as documented on her and Julz’s social media accounts, Livvy headed to Florida for some relaxation and fun. She posted, “we are so back” from Jensen Beach.
That’s a great way to unwind. She has a lot of beach there to herself.
It was a nice 80+ degree day there at the beach as well.
Hopefully Livvy’s relaxed and not sunburned like her last trip to Florida.
