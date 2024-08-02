Livvy Dunne gets leggy in Paris in custom miniskirt made by NFL WAG
Livvy Dunne is still bringing her A-game in Paris.
The LSU gymnast and social media star has been enjoying the sights and sounds in Paris while rooting on Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. Livvy has enjoyed some beach volleyball and gymnastics, and who knows where the events will take her next.
While she had some time to herself, Livvy toured some of Paris' most iconic, must-see spots in a custom miniskirt and cut-off jacket created by NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Kristin shows off her custom clothing on social media, and Livvy's custom fit took things to a new level, and the jacket reminded everyone she was there repping the good ole US of A.
Livvy gave a more intimate look at the outfit as she made stops at Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, and The Louvre.
That is sight-seeing done right.
Once Livvy gets back to the States, it's going to be time to kick up her preparations for her fifth and final year at LSU.
She has been among the highest-earning athletes of the NIL era, thanks to her popularity on social media. She boasts over a combined 13 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. There were questions about whether she would return to LSU or pursue other ventures, but in the NIL era athletes are free to do both.
She also cited a renewed love for the sport as a reason to return.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
