Livvy Dunne, LSU phenom Kailin Chio strike uncanny identical pose in close-up selfie

The fifth-year star and the freshman sensation have become an inseparable pair on the Lady Tigers squad.

LSU’s Livvy Dunne competes on the floor during NCAA, College League, USA Gymnastics action between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU’s Livvy Dunne competes on the floor during NCAA, College League, USA Gymnastics action between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Livvy Dunne continues to swoon over LSU gymnastics freshman sensation Kailin Chio in her latest selfies with the 18-year-old star.

Chio just pulled off a perfect 10 on the vault where Dunne had the perfect reaction as the Lady Tigers clinched the SEC regular-season title. She also was named SEC Freshman of the Week for a record ninth time, a feat Chio just reacted to with “so beyond bless!”

Dunne has even claimed Chio as her “daughter” this year as she said on a TikTok post, and most recently gave her a new title after Chio’s unreal performance. The two continue to spend a lot of time together like their ice bath, and their pool day bikini fun photos, and their excited roomies post from Alabama.

The two besties were back at it in Dunne’s latest Snapchat dump where she showed the them in identical poses from their hotel room with Dunne in her LSU warm-up gear and Chio in her meet day leotard. Livvy wrote, “my bb @kailin_chio,” meaning “baby.”

While Dunne continues to rehab her injured knee and it’s unknown about her return, Chio will definitely be a key piece at the SEC Championships this Saturday, March 22, and beyond in the NCAAs as the Lady Tigers try and repeat as national champions. No matter what, Dunne will be her cheerleader the rest of the way.

