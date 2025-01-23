Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice
LSU gymnastics and NIL star Livvy Dunne rose to stardom thanks to her social media savvy and appeal as an influencer, so when it comes to behind-the-scenes looks at her busy life, she always delivers.
There has been historic snow in Baton Rouge, but Livvy hasn't let that break her routine of keeping her followers updated.
On Wednesday, after her teammates enjoyed a snow day full of snow angels and laughs, Livvy shared some never-before-seen photos from the locker room on LSU meet days.
In one photo, Livvy was posted up in a cold bath with teammate Kailin Chio.
She also shared some candid photos like IG is used to seeing.
Livvy always understands the assignment.
The No. 2 Tigers are fresh off of a big win over the No. 7 Florida Gators in a dual meet last weekend and will look to keep the momentum rolling this weekend when they return to the mats on Friday, January 24, against No. 17 Arkansas at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. The dual meet will air on the SEC Network at 7:45 p.m. ET.
Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics.
This season, their quest for a repeat is well underway.
