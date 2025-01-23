The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice

LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne shared some behind-the-scenes looks at the life of a Tigers gymnast.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / Newscom World

LSU gymnastics and NIL star Livvy Dunne rose to stardom thanks to her social media savvy and appeal as an influencer, so when it comes to behind-the-scenes looks at her busy life, she always delivers.

There has been historic snow in Baton Rouge, but Livvy hasn't let that break her routine of keeping her followers updated.

On Wednesday, after her teammates enjoyed a snow day full of snow angels and laughs, Livvy shared some never-before-seen photos from the locker room on LSU meet days.

MORE: Livvy Dunne's never-before-seen gymnastics fail gets TikTok treatment

In one photo, Livvy was posted up in a cold bath with teammate Kailin Chio.

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics, Olivia Dunne
Livvy Dunne / Instagram

She also shared some candid photos like IG is used to seeing.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne / Instagram

MORE: Livvy Dunne sizzles in LSU iced-out ‘Wonder Woman’ leotard for Florida meet

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne / Instagram

Livvy always understands the assignment.

MORE: Livvy Dunne posts bizarre LSU Baby Gronk TikTok wearing sacred ‘18’

The No. 2 Tigers are fresh off of a big win over the No. 7 Florida Gators in a dual meet last weekend and will look to keep the momentum rolling this weekend when they return to the mats on Friday, January 24, against No. 17 Arkansas at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. The dual meet will air on the SEC Network at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne / Instagram

Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics.

This season, their quest for a repeat is well underway.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden

Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration

On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win

Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News