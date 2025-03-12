LSU star Kailin Chio’s pink bikini stunner upstages Livvy Dunne’s poolside selfie
Livvy Dunne crushed another bikini pool day, but this time with freshman LSU teammate bestie Kailin Chio with her.
Dunne, 22, hasn’t been able to compete with the defending national champion Lady Tigers for over a month now with a fractured bone in her knee. She at least was able to attend senior day for the last home meet of the season last Friday where she took a seniors only picture in her knee brace, and then slayed her sparkly leotard selfies with teammates like Haleigh Bryant.
While she’s rehabbing her knee with a massage in a shoestring top, and sweating in a “hawt” sauna fit, Dunne’s been soaking up the Louisiana sun. First, she rocked a zebra-print bikini, then she slayed a black and white polka dot one while rocking the Pittsburgh Pirates cap for boyfriend and pitcher Paul Skenes.
Her new bestie and freshman gymnastics sensation Chio, 18, joined her by the pool in her own fire bikini with the hot pink bottoms.
Dunne has swooned over Chio this season, sharing a heartwarming comment about her, and gave her a one-word title after Chio’s big feat.
It’s unclear if Dunne will compete the rest of the season as the team tries to defend its title, but she’s certainly enjoying her time in the sun with her teammate Chio.
