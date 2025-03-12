The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU star Kailin Chio’s pink bikini stunner upstages Livvy Dunne’s poolside selfie

The freshman LSU gymnast sensation slays a pool day with the viral fifth-year star Dunne.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers Kailin Chio performs on the balance beam during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.
LSU Tigers Kailin Chio performs on the balance beam during the meet against the Georgia Bulldogs at Maravich Center.

Livvy Dunne crushed another bikini pool day, but this time with freshman LSU teammate bestie Kailin Chio with her.

Dunne, 22, hasn’t been able to compete with the defending national champion Lady Tigers for over a month now with a fractured bone in her knee. She at least was able to attend senior day for the last home meet of the season last Friday where she took a seniors only picture in her knee brace, and then slayed her sparkly leotard selfies with teammates like Haleigh Bryant.

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics, Olivia Dunne
Dunne with Chio ahead of the No. 2 Tigers' meet against No. 7 Florida.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays ripped Daisy Dukes with camouflage hoodie in outdoor adventure

While she’s rehabbing her knee with a massage in a shoestring top, and sweating in a “hawt” sauna fit, Dunne’s been soaking up the Louisiana sun. First, she rocked a zebra-print bikini, then she slayed a black and white polka dot one while rocking the Pittsburgh Pirates cap for boyfriend and pitcher Paul Skenes.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne wears sheer white T-shirt posing in bed with once uncool fashion brand

Her new bestie and freshman gymnastics sensation Chio, 18, joined her by the pool in her own fire bikini with the hot pink bottoms.

Livvy Dunne and Cailin Chio
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Dunne has swooned over Chio this season, sharing a heartwarming comment about her, and gave her a one-word title after Chio’s big feat.

It’s unclear if Dunne will compete the rest of the season as the team tries to defend its title, but she’s certainly enjoying her time in the sun with her teammate Chio.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

