Livvy Dunne has perfect reaction to LSU's Kailin Chio's perfect 10 on vault
Livvy Dunne might be a NIL multi-millionaire, but she is still a great teammate.
Even though the social media superstar's super senior year is ending in disappointment due to an injury, that hasn't stopped the brand-empire builder from being an awesome cheerleader for the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team.
In the final match on the road before the SEC Championships vs. their fellow Tigers from Auburn, freshman sensation Kailin Chio scored a perfect 10 on the vault, the first of her career and the second across the entire nation this season.
Only 18, the former member of the USA women's national gymnastics team has found a mentor in Dunne, 22, who has taken Chio under her wing, hanging out together often, including as roomies in the hotel for this match.
You can see the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model front and center on the right as soon as Chio sticks the landing. Then the phenom is swarmed by an LSU asst. coach and teammates who are giddy knowing she crushed the vault, which is amazing given floor is known as her best event.
Dunne, who recently shared on social media that she went extra blonde, is hard to miss. No. 2 LSU went on to barely outlast No. 24 Auburn, 198.200-197.550, as the Tigers look to defend their national championship.
Chio will be a vital reason why, even if Dunne can only serve as world's most famous cheerleader.
