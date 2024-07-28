Geaux USA! Livvy Dunne touches down in Paris to cheer on Team USA in Olympics
Livvy Dunne has touched down in Paris.
The LSU gymnastics and social media star made the trip to Europe to root on Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Livvy teased the trip overseas on social media, before photos started making the rounds.
LSU took to Instagram to share a video of Livvy with beach volleyball players Taryn Kloth and Kriten Nuss, both LSU alumni, after a match with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
WATCH: Livvy Dunne shows off 'summer fun' for social media followers
Once a Tiger, always a tiger.
On Sunday morning, the United States women's gymnastics team hit the mats for the qualifying rounds and Livvy was there to cheer on the squad.
It was an interesting session for Team USA, with Simone Biles battling an early leg injury. Biles aggravated a calf injury before going on to dominate the competition and qualify for the all-around competition.
Teammate Suni Lee, the reigning all-around Olympic gold medalist will join Biles in the competition.
It is the first time in history that two Olympic all-around champions will be competing against each other in the all-around.
Back to Livvy, the mats are where she is the most familiar.
Last season, she was a part of the LSU women's gymnastics team which won its first national championship in program history.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
