Livvy Dunne shows off 'summer fun' with social media followers (VIDEO)

Livvy Dunne has enjoyed cheering on her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, to start the summer, but now she is slowly getting back to business as she prepares for her fifth year with the LSU gymnastics team.
Dunne previously announced she would be returning to LSU for a fifth year as the Tigers prepare to defend their national title.
While she gears up for the return, Dunne shared some "summer fun" with her followers on social media that showed off her skills on the balance beam and ended with an cheeky pose.
Dunne has been among the highest-earning athletes of the NIL era, thanks to her popularity on social media. She boasts over a combined 13 million followers on TikTok and Instagram.
There were questions about whether she would return to LSU or pursue other ventures, but in the NIL era athletes are free to do both.
She also cited a renewed love for the sport as a reason to return.
“This past year I found a renewed love of the sport. I had trained a lot in the off season, so I felt really strong and healthy from the start and ready to contribute,” Dunne said. “I really enjoyed the dynamic of the team this year and it all came together well. Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor.”
“I’ve seen how important women’s sports are to the younger generation, and I want to be part of always advocating for those opportunities.”
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Let's see if they can pull off the repeat.
