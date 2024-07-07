Livvy Dunne celebrates Paul Skenes' All-Star nod in most Pittsburgh way possible
Livvy Dunne has been frequenting Pittsburgh to watch Pirates ace Paul Skenes light it up on the mound at PNC Park.
The LSU gymnast and social media stunner has been dating Skenes since their LSU days, and she's now is embracing life by the Three Rivers while she roots on her man.
This weekend, Skenes was named to the MLB All-Star Game roster, and Dunne was ecstatic.
PHOTOS: Livvy Dunne, Pirates ace Paul Skenes are MLB's power couple
To celebrate Skenes' big accoplishment in his rookie campaign, Dunne called on a local staple. She brought out the balloons, some Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label champagne, and pizza from none other than Primanti Brothers.
Sure, Primanti Bros. is more nown for its sandwiches that are topped with coleslaw and french fries, but sometimes you're just in the pizza mood.
And we have to give Livvy some grace, because she's still learning the ropes in the Steel City.
The mustached right-hander has been lighting it up during his rookie season in Pittsburgh. He has struck out seven or more batters in nine of his 10 starts, which is the most ever by a pitcher over
Skenes has also been throwing the heat, with 74 pitches of at least 100 mph, more than double anyone else in MLB.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Expect to see Livvy there in full support of her favorite Buc
— Enjoy free coverage of the rich and fabulous players from The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —