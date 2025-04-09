Livvy Dunne photobombs LSU students flexing her injury-free knee
Livvy Dunne launched her signature flavor with her NIL deal with Accelerator Active Energy, and has been on a brand-promoting mission, including some grass roots marketing with LSU students.
The 22-year-old viral Lady Tigers gymnast hasn’t competed in two months due to a knee injury, but has been crushing as a cheerleader for the squad and some amazing leotards like her white “Halo” one, and most recently a “fire” black sparkly uniform for the team’s NCAA Utah Regional Final win.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's dog Roux mesmerized watching 'papa' Paul Skenes pitch from couch
Before she’ll head with the team next week to Fort Worth, Texas, for the NCAA Championships where the Lady Tigers will try and defend their title, she’s busy running a $4.1 million NIL brand empire. Her latest plug is for her cotton candy flavored energy drink where she dropped a pink leotard selfie, as well as this pink workout fit one.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gushes over Hailey Van Lith's behind-the-scenes SI Swimsuit photoshoot
What better way to spread the word — other than social media — than on a college campus where students down energy drinks like water. Dunne photobombed several surprised students while in some shorts and an ab-revealing top while flexing a healthy-looking knee. Here are a few of the shots below.
Just your average day at college, right? Some cotton candy energy drinks to get through the day and posing with a big-time influencer like Livvy Dunne. That will spread the word, for sure — it’s genius marketing.