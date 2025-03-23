LSU’s Livvy Dunne posts epic SEC champions reaction giddy with teammates
The LSU Lady Tigers defended their SEC crown on Saturday night in the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. The team celebrated in epic fashion with Livvy Dunne front and center.
With a final score of 198.200, LSU bested No. 1 Oklahoma at 197.925 in second, followed by Florida in third, and Missouri in fourth.
Haleigh Bryant anchored the final event in the rotation, the vault, and came through with a 9.950. The reigning NCAA individual champion was also crowned as the SEC all-around champion.
While Livvy Dunne wasn’t able to compete again as she has been out for several weeks with a knee injury, she enjoyed her final SEC Championships with the squad, posting a dueling leotard selfie with KJ Johnson before the meet.
She also took part in the epic celebration with the SEC trophy front and center.
And in a team photo with all the confetti.
Dunne also posted her own celebrations on her Instagram Stories. She wrote “PURPLE REIGN 4EVER” on her post with the team holding up the trophy.
She followed it with an epic celebration video with all the confetti falling all over, saying “SEC CHAMPS BABY!”
LSU will now compete in the NCAA Regionals in a week where they begin the final stages to defend their national crown where Dunne and her teammates hope to kiss the trophy yet again.