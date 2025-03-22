The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU’s Livvy Dunne stoked for SEC Championships in dueling leotard teammate selfie

The Lady Tigers viral gymnast enjoys her last SEC Championships on Saturday with her squad.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne

Livvy Dunne is at her final SEC Championships meet of her career whether she competes or not. She was certainly fired up beforehand, however, crushing a dueling leotard selfie with senior teammate KJ Johnson.

The defending national champion Lady Tigers have eyes on a bigger prize at the end of the season, but first they are trying for the SEC crown after taking home the regular-season title. Dunne has been battling a knee injury that has kept her from competing for several weeks and her status is still up in the air despite her encouraging four-word message while running on a zero-gravity treadmill.

Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne
Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne

Dunne didn’t compete last week for the regular season finale at the Auburn Tigers, but still had an uncanny identical selfie pose with freshman sensation Kailin Chio, and an epic pose with Auburn legend and two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee.

While Chio showed off the “Halo” unis for Satruday’s meet, Dunne had a dueling white and purple one on (likely the warm-up version) in another selfie with Johnson.

KJ Johnson and Livvy Dunne
KJ Johnson and Livvy Dunne

Whether or not she competes, we know Dunne will be there cheering on her squad. It wouldn’t be a meet day without a Livvy Dunne leotard selfie, however.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne
