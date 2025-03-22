LSU phenom Kailin Chio reveals stunning ‘Halo’ white SEC Championships leotards
The defending national champion LSU Lady Tigers are set to defend their SEC title on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, and will be wearing some stunning championship-worthy leotards while doing so.
LSU is the regular-season SEC champs and steamrolling into the SEC Championships. They are led by veterans like defending individual national champion Haleigh Bryant, and Olympian Aleah Finnegan. They also have a freshman sensation in Kailin Chio, who won the SEC Freshman of the Week a record nine times.
Chio, who is from Henderson, Nevada, is coming off a perfect 10 score on the vault last Friday at Auburn that had Livvy Dunne giving the perfect reaction.
Speaking of the viral influencer Dunne, her and Chio are now besties where they had a bikini-filled pool day together, shared an ice bath, and were roommates last week where they took an uncanny selfie with Chio in her leotard.
On Saturday, LSU Gymnastics shared the squad’s SEC Championship uniforms and used Chio as the face of the sick “Halo” leotards (scroll through).
Chio and the Lady Tigers hope to perform as good as they’ll look when they hit the mat on Saturday night. If they do, they’ll be SEC champs again and ready for the big NCAA Regionals at the beginning of April, followed by the NCAA Championships where they hope to be kissing the trophy once again.