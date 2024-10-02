Maria Sharapova shows off gorgeous power suit
Maria Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020 after a legendary yet controversial 19-year career. Now the multi-time grand slam winner is hitting winners on Instagram.
The 37- year-old Russian entrepreneur shared a stunning photo of herself draped in a Gabriela Hearst "power suit". Along with the photo, she captioned, "There is a power suit and then there is a @gabrielahearst power suit! So lucky I get to witness this woman’s brains and talent. And Paris is always a good idea. Win win."
Sharapova's fans rushed to the Olympic medalist's post to shower her with compliments.
One follower commented, "The goat ."
"We want more ," another gushed.
And another fan posted, "wooow my beautiful queen ."
Sharapova captured an immaculate 37 titles in her career, none greater than her triumph over Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon Finals. She continues to remain a powerful presence on social media, boasting 4.6 million followers.
Oct. 1
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset