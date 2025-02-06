Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly has one-line threat to Rams after Cooper Kupp drama
As Ron Burgundy would say, "well, that escalated quickly."
Without Cooper Kupp, the Los Angeles Rams would have never won Super Bowl LVI. His Super Bowl MVP proves it.
So it was certainly sad news when Kupp, 31, revealed that the Rams intended to trade him this offseason.
His wife, Anna Marie, wrote an especially emotional note in an Instagram post. In it, she mentions "a new adventure on the horizon, so many unknowns. Excitement and anxiety tethered together."
Well now franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, who also shared his heartfelt thoughts on Kupp, has his outspoken wife Kelly giving the Rams organization anxiety with her latest tirade.
"I have to be the dog in this situation being like, I want the respect for him [Cooper Kupp] that he deserves" Mrs. Stafford said on her podcast "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank." "
Then comes the dagger. "Yes, I love the city of LA. I love the city of LA. With that being said, I love an adventure."
That feels like a direct threat to the Rams brass, and she could possibly be referring to Mrs. Goff's "new adventure" with her salvo.
Trade rumors have also been swirling around the Rams QB. Whether or not Stafford knew his wife would say that is unclear. But it probably certainly doesn't help.
