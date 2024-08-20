Maxxine Dupri stuns crowd in revealing pink fit on WWE Monday Night Raw
WWE made the trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Monday Night Raw and one of the stars of the show was Maxxine Dupro.
Dupri strutted out and energized the crowd in a revealing pink fit that had everyone buzzing.
Dupri, whose full name is Sydney Jeannine Zmrzel, was a former NFL and NBA cheerleader and dancer before participating in a WWE tryout in Las Vegas in August 2021.
She cheered for the Los Angeles Rams and was a dancer for the Phoenix Suns.
She got into wrestling the following year in NXT, serving as a valet with Robert Stone for Von Wagner under the ring name Sofia Cromwell.
MORE: WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posts alluring ‘Revenge Tour’ photo
After joining Raw and porforming as comedic gimmick as Maximum Male Models , Dupri joined Alpha Academy as a face for the first time in her career.
She was inspired to turn to pro wrestling by The Bella Wsins and the reality series Total Divas, and owns her own clothing boutique, Jaunty.
