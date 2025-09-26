The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michael Jordan hugs once-hated Bulls teammate Toni Kukoc at Ryder Cup

The former Chicago teammates have a special moment of their own at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Matt Ryan

Micahel Jordan back in 1996.
Micahel Jordan back in 1996. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan and Toni Kukoc are two people who were hard to miss at the 2025 Ryder Cup on Friday at Behtpage Black in Farmingale, New York. The former Chicago Bulls teammates reunited in a special moment.

The Croation Kukoc was the 29th overall pick for the Bulls back in 1990 NBA Draft, but played three seasons in Europe before joining Chicago in 1993 when Jordan had retired the same year. The two would play together when Jordan returned in 1995, winning three championships together from 1996-1998.

Jordan and Scottie Pippen targeted Kukoc in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona as part of the Dream Team as they viewed him as Bulls General Manager at the time Jerry Krause’s “boy.” They’d defeat Kukoc and Croatia in the gold medal game.

Pippen and Jorda
USA defeated Kukoc and Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game of the Barcelona Summer Olympics August 8, 1992. Pictured is Scottie Pippen (right), Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kukoc eventually would win over his Bulls teammates including Jordan with his play, but it took time.

The 57-year-old Kukoc stands at 6-foot-11 while Jordan is 6-foot-6 and one of the most recognizable faces even at 62 years old. They both stood out in the crowd.

It was this moment, however, when the former Bulls players spotted each other and had a heartfelt hug that was amazing to see.

Jordan was rooting for USA, while Kukoc for his fellow Europeans.

Kukoc would play for three other teams after leaving the Bulls in 2000 and retire in 2006.

He is part of the Bulls Ring of Honor and an NBA Hall of Famer just like Jordan.

Michael Jordan and Toni Kuko
Jordan and Kukoc next to each other in 1998. / Anne Ryan-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Once seen as a hated player, now it’s all love between he and MJ all these years later.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

