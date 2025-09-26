Michael Jordan hugs once-hated Bulls teammate Toni Kukoc at Ryder Cup
Michael Jordan and Toni Kukoc are two people who were hard to miss at the 2025 Ryder Cup on Friday at Behtpage Black in Farmingale, New York. The former Chicago Bulls teammates reunited in a special moment.
The Croation Kukoc was the 29th overall pick for the Bulls back in 1990 NBA Draft, but played three seasons in Europe before joining Chicago in 1993 when Jordan had retired the same year. The two would play together when Jordan returned in 1995, winning three championships together from 1996-1998.
Jordan and Scottie Pippen targeted Kukoc in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona as part of the Dream Team as they viewed him as Bulls General Manager at the time Jerry Krause’s “boy.” They’d defeat Kukoc and Croatia in the gold medal game.
Kukoc eventually would win over his Bulls teammates including Jordan with his play, but it took time.
The 57-year-old Kukoc stands at 6-foot-11 while Jordan is 6-foot-6 and one of the most recognizable faces even at 62 years old. They both stood out in the crowd.
It was this moment, however, when the former Bulls players spotted each other and had a heartfelt hug that was amazing to see.
Jordan was rooting for USA, while Kukoc for his fellow Europeans.
Kukoc would play for three other teams after leaving the Bulls in 2000 and retire in 2006.
He is part of the Bulls Ring of Honor and an NBA Hall of Famer just like Jordan.
Once seen as a hated player, now it’s all love between he and MJ all these years later.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing