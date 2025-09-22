LSU star Whit Weeks confirms dating Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry on Ole Miss week
This Saturday the Ole Miss Rebels have a huge showdown at home vs. the LSU Tigers. Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry, who goes to the Ole Miss, will definitely be conflicted on who she’s rooting for now that it’s confirmed she’s dating star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks the week of the game.
Landry, 20, is always representing dad’s team in viral fits like her white-out look for the season opener where she also slayed with mom Layla Kiffin in a side-by-side photo, and in last Saturday’s win over the Tulane Green Wave in her Rebels-black shorts stunner.
On Monday, Landry posted a photo we originally wrote about being “happy” and in it was seen getting cozy with a guy who looks a lot like former Ole Miss and current New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. We’d later find out it’s the LSU star Weeks, who she has confirmed she’s dating.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks roller derby fit without Ole Miss football coach
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts Ole Miss minidress selfie for big SEC game
Weeks would repost the photo on his account tagging her and also confirming they are dating.
Lane himself follows Weeks’ Instagram account.
Fans talked about how this could get awkward fast this week:
Saturday with No. 4 LSU coming to the ‘Sip to face No. 13 Ole Miss, things certainly will be interesting in the Kiffin household with this news.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career