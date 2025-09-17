Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look at modeling job
Ciara and the Bryant family are super close. As such, she just posted another photo posing with Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant.
We’ve seen Ciara, 39, and Vanessa, 43, hanging before like their besties photo where Vanessa flashed her giant Kobe ring, and having fun at Disneyland enjoying a roller coaster.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career
Vanessa also sent Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson some sweet Kobe Christmas sneakers and Wilson some Grinch cleats last season when the now New York Giants quarterback was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Vanessa even posted a happy birthday for Wilson while in wacky fit next to him.
Ciara has shared some sweet moments with Vanessa’s daughters, too, like her matching fits with little Capri, 6, and posing with the 22-year-old Natalia at a swanky Beverly Hills event. Ciara even gushed over Natalia’s dress recently at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Both Natalia and the recording artist Ciara took part in New York Fashion week where they separately crushed their looks, but stunned together in a side-by-side photo. Ciara wrote, “Nani n Cici” and shared the epic photo below.
RELATED: Russell Wison's wife Ciara rocks wild leather fit before Giants-Cowboys game
They both know how to rock their fits.
Vanessa would repost the photo on her Instagram as well.
Ciara is certainly a fashion queen and a music icon, but Natalia is holding her own as a professional model.
