Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look at modeling job

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa stuns standing next to the recording artist and good family friend Ciara.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ciara and the Bryant family are super close. As such, she just posted another photo posing with Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant.

We’ve seen Ciara, 39, and Vanessa, 43, hanging before like their besties photo where Vanessa flashed her giant Kobe ring, and having fun at Disneyland enjoying a roller coaster.

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Vanessa Bryant and Ciara / Ciara/TikTok

Vanessa also sent Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson some sweet Kobe Christmas sneakers and Wilson some Grinch cleats last season when the now New York Giants quarterback was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Vanessa even posted a happy birthday for Wilson while in wacky fit next to him.

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara / Vanessa Bryant

Ciara has shared some sweet moments with Vanessa’s daughters, too, like her matching fits with little Capri, 6, and posing with the 22-year-old Natalia at a swanky Beverly Hills event. Ciara even gushed over Natalia’s dress recently at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Both Natalia and the recording artist Ciara took part in New York Fashion week where they separately crushed their looks, but stunned together in a side-by-side photo. Ciara wrote, “Nani n Cici” and shared the epic photo below.

Natalia Bryant and Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

They both know how to rock their fits.

Vanessa would repost the photo on her Instagram as well.

Ciara is certainly a fashion queen and a music icon, but Natalia is holding her own as a professional model.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

