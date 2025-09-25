The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at 2025 Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is all about the WAGs, and yet the wildly popular Team USA bomber is still playing it coy if he has a girlfriend or not.

Aug 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his shot from the fifth tee during the finals of the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort.
Aug 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his shot from the fifth tee during the finals of the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort.

Bryson DeChambeau will almost certainly be the biggest fan favorite for the raucous New York crowd at the 2025 Ryder Cup, even more so than career Grand Slam holder and reigning Masters winner Rory McIlroy and clear World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship this year.

Once hated as a LIV Golf defector, the Team USA bomber and two-time US Open champion has turned into Captain America and a social media darling, and that charismatic energy will be on full display for the boisterous, and often times offensive, home crowd on the outskirts of NYC in Farmingdale, New York, at the legendary public track Black Course of Bethpage State Park.

Bryson DeChambeau
Sep 24, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Bryson DeChambeau during the opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup golf tournament at Bethpage Black.

One of the other things that is usually front and center at the Ryder Cup are the wives and girlfriends, and that was indeed the case at the official Ryder Cup gala, where every Team USA member was with their WAG except DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele.

Bryson DeChambeau
Sep 24, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Bryson DeChambeau during the opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup golf tournament at Bethpage Black.

Schauffele, who is married to his San Diego State Aztecs college sweetheart Maya Lowe, went solo because she just gave birth to their son Victor on August 29, so he hilariously locked arms with the seemingly single DeChambeau, who also went stag.

So is the 32-year-old DeChambeau single or not? Let's dive in.

It's not the name you usually see

Hunter Nugent
Hunter Nugent/Instagram

Aspiring golf influencer and former University of Texas at San Antonio ex-collegiate player Hunter Nugent is usually still associated with the the two-time US Open champion as his girlfriend, but the couple broke up in 2022.

The former UTSA Roadrunner confirmed it at the time, saying, "Bryson and I aren't dating anymore."

Her influencer handle, @hunternugentgolf, has a respectable 42.9k on Instagram, 30k on TikTok, and 4.73k on YouTube, so certainly she's trying to make a run at it for a career, probably one day aspiring to DeChambeau's 4.1 million IG followers and 2.43 million YouTube subscribers.

Nugent had made it clear she and DeChambeau were no longer an item because she had been misidentified at the LIV Golf Chicago tournament in 2022, which instead was another college golfer and influencer, Lilia Schneider.

So is DeChambeau dating Lilia Schneider or not?

Lilia Schneider
Lilia Schneider/TikTok

It's hard to say, but it certainly fits the mold of DeChambeau's type of college golfer.

The nine-time PGA Tour and three-time LIV Golf winner is a mad scientist that is truly married to the game, but the one possible tell is the Marian University, a small school in Indianapolis, former college golfer, having graduated this year, still follows DeChambeau's Instagram account (as of this posting).

DeChambeau does not follow hers, but given he seems to be extremely private about his personal life, that's not a surprise.

Schneider has an impressive 58.5k followers on Instagram and 145.5k on TikTok, with three videos getting over a million views, with her top post at 2.6 million.

Maybe Lilia will secretly be there at Bethpage Black to root on her man as Team USA's Captain America plays hero on the golf course.

Published
