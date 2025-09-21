Livvy Dunne flexes baller new NYC apartment in bathroom shoestring tank-top selfie
Livvy Dunne continues to show off her baller lifestyle since her athletic career at LSU ended. This time, she showed off some of her new New York City apartment in a fit flex.
The 22-year-old mega influencer has been traveling all over lately from rocking a showstopping look at the Kentucky Derby, to relaxing in a “red, white & freckled” bikini in the Hamptons, to crushing the MTV Video Music Awards with competing fits with sister Julz Dunne, and hanging with Brooks Nader at New York Fashion Week.
She’s also been to a lot of boyfriend Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games like her jaw-dropping Daisy Dukes and and custom Skenes boots look, and then chilling with the team WAGs for a bikini pool day.
Speaking of the two-time All-Star Skenes, he and Dunne got a place in NYC after they swung and missed on Babe Ruth’s old apartment for $1.6M. She’d show off her first picture in it while of course smashing a selfie in a shoestring tank top while in a baller bathroom.
Nice digs.
Dunne has also shown off her “future home” on the beach in Florida.
The former NIL queen and Skenes are definitely living a life of luxury and now have their own pad in NYC.
