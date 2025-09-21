The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flexes baller new NYC apartment in bathroom shoestring tank-top selfie

The influencer and former LSU gymnast takes the first pic in her and boyfriend Paul Skenes’ new digs.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne continues to show off her baller lifestyle since her athletic career at LSU ended. This time, she showed off some of her new New York City apartment in a fit flex.

The 22-year-old mega influencer has been traveling all over lately from rocking a showstopping look at the Kentucky Derby, to relaxing in a “red, white & freckled” bikini in the Hamptons, to crushing the MTV Video Music Awards with competing fits with sister Julz Dunne, and hanging with Brooks Nader at New York Fashion Week.

Livvy Dunne
Dunne enjoying the US Open / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She’s also been to a lot of boyfriend Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games like her jaw-dropping Daisy Dukes and and custom Skenes boots look, and then chilling with the team WAGs for a bikini pool day.

Speaking of the two-time All-Star Skenes, he and Dunne got a place in NYC after they swung and missed on Babe Ruth’s old apartment for $1.6M. She’d show off her first picture in it while of course smashing a selfie in a shoestring tank top while in a baller bathroom.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Nice digs.

Dunne has also shown off her “future home” on the beach in Florida.

The former NIL queen and Skenes are definitely living a life of luxury and now have their own pad in NYC.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

