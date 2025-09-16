Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his girlfriend before Chargers MNF game
Led by quarterback Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers got off to hot start this season, taking down the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 in Week 1.
During the international showdown in Brazil, Herbert completed 73.5% of his passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns, with zero turnovers. After the Chargers defeated their AFC West rival, Herbert returned to Los Angeles and celebrated with his rumored girlfriend, Madison Beer.
Beer and the 27-year-old quarterback were first linked in August after he was spotted visiting the singer on the set of her latest music video.
The Grammy-nominated artist and Herbert appeared to be an official couple while heading to a friend's house while holding a bottle of wine just one week later.
Following Herbert's dominant performance against the Chiefs, Herbert and Beer were spotted holding hands as they exited Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood with several of his teammates.
While Herbert prepares for another primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, Beer made an exciting announcement of her own.
Justin Herbert Liked Madison Beer's Instagram Post Just Hours Before the Chargers-Raiders Game Kicked Off
Beer, who's amassed over 40 million followers on Instagram, hasn't posted on the app since June. Before the Chargers-Raiders game on Monday Night Football, however, she posted a video teaser revealing her new single, "Yes, Baby," will drop on Sept. 19.
Herbert immediately liked the post which did not go unnoticed by fans.
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker's longtime girlfriend, Annie Buerk commented on the video, "so much aura you would think she grows it."
