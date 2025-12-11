Michigan insider gives details on Sherrone Moore's alleged affair, tragic timeline
It's a tragic story for Michigan Wolverines football and the families affected by this devastating story that is constantly being updated.
The ultimate Michigan insider, author John U. Bacon, who has written several books about the program, gave new details into fired Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore's alleged affair and the disturbing aftermath that has been reported by reputable outlets.
Timeline of the affair being admitted only happened yesterday
Appearing on the local Detroit Fox affiliate, Bacon said that the alleged victim, whose name has not been made public, and Moore, 39, were both confronted with the extramarital accusations over the summer, and as Bacon put it, "both denied any relationship."
"That story changed yesterday morning when she went onto The Hill, as they say, the [Michigan Athletics] administration office with the receipts — the text messages, the emails, the documents... laying out the details of their relationship and the conflicts thereof," Bacon said. "And that of course led to Sherrone Moore being fired."
Moore has been married to his wife Kelli since 2015, and they have three daughters.
That's when things turned tragically dangerous for the alleged victim
According to Bacon, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel fired Moore in his office "one on one."
Bacon then reports, "He broke into the employee's home... grabbed a knife apparently and threatened to harm her and harm himself."
This tragic timeline lines up with much of Tony Paul's reporting from the Detroit News, which has been one of the most trusted sources on this developing story.
Moore remains in jail but has not been charged.
While unfortunately the name of the alleged victim has been floating all over social media, we will wait until her name has been made public to respect her privacy, especially given the traumatic experience she's gone through.
