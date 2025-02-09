The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike together

The mom of four shows off just how big son Caius Chai has gotten during an adorable family outing.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with wife Ayesha Curry prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns.
How time flies. Ayesha Curry and her Golden State Warriors star husband Stephen Curry had their fourth child back in May. Now, Ayesha is showing just how big baby Caius Chai Curry is getting.

While Steph is almost at the All-Star break for the Warriors in which he’s been selected for the 11th time, Ayesha has been taking care of the kids and slaying her different fits like her stunning dress for a wine business date with Steph’s sister Sydel, and her San Francisco ballet gown, and her feathery fit and inspirational “postpartum” message.

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, NBA WAGs, Golden State Warriors
After spending New Year’s Eve with Steph where they took one-of-a-kind selfies, Ayesha shared time with “my boys” with photos of not only her husband, but Canon, 6, and baby Cai while on a hike.

RELATED: Steph Curry's wife Ayesha suffers crushing business blow with 'love letter' closing

He’s gotten so big.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry flashes massive diamond ring in Steph-less closeup selfie

Ayesha previously shared the adorable family pajamas Christmas photos, and her amazing time with her daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, at a Taylor Swift concert.

Steph and Ayesha have been together since meeting as teenagers in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they met while in a church youth group. They married in 2011 and have been an NBA power couple since. They have Riley, Ryan, Cannon, and Cai, born on May 11, 2024. 

Thanks Ayesha for sharing a rare photo of Cai on Super Bowl Sunday.

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, family Christmas photo
