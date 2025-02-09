Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike together
How time flies. Ayesha Curry and her Golden State Warriors star husband Stephen Curry had their fourth child back in May. Now, Ayesha is showing just how big baby Caius Chai Curry is getting.
While Steph is almost at the All-Star break for the Warriors in which he’s been selected for the 11th time, Ayesha has been taking care of the kids and slaying her different fits like her stunning dress for a wine business date with Steph’s sister Sydel, and her San Francisco ballet gown, and her feathery fit and inspirational “postpartum” message.
After spending New Year’s Eve with Steph where they took one-of-a-kind selfies, Ayesha shared time with “my boys” with photos of not only her husband, but Canon, 6, and baby Cai while on a hike.
He’s gotten so big.
Ayesha previously shared the adorable family pajamas Christmas photos, and her amazing time with her daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, at a Taylor Swift concert.
Steph and Ayesha have been together since meeting as teenagers in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they met while in a church youth group. They married in 2011 and have been an NBA power couple since. They have Riley, Ryan, Cannon, and Cai, born on May 11, 2024.
Thanks Ayesha for sharing a rare photo of Cai on Super Bowl Sunday.
