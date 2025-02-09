Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots in bedroom selfie
Livvy Dunne doesn’t need to do anything to increase her popularity, but her Super Bowl weekend Daisy Dukes fit might just do that.
The viral LSU gymnast has slayed many fits and many selfies, but could’ve saved the best for Saturday.
Before heading to New Orleans, Lousiana, to party for Super Bowl LIX, Livvy and the defending champion Lady Tigers took a five-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the Crimson Tide where she rocked a casual sweatpants and crop top look, and then crushed her purple and gold leotard.
After LSU picked up its first SEC road win of the season, Dunne returned to be part of the big game festivities where she wore some Daisy Dukes while taking a picture with boyfriend Paul Skenes towering over her. On Sunday, Livvy took to Snapchat to share the full fit from the front and the back with the knee-high boots on.
She wore that out and then melted the internet by posing with viral ring girl Sydney Thomas, and then actress Emma Roberts, including a photo with Skenes.
It looked like an incredible night. Will Livvy Dunne next make an appearance at the Super Bowl? It certainly wouldn’t be shocking given how popular she is.
