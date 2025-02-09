Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates selfie
Landry Kiffin continues to upstage dad Lane Kiffin with her fire fits.
The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football head has crushed many looks of late from her birthday dress stunner, to posing with mom Layla and dad in a sassy look, to her game-day winner in a red-hot combo at the Gator Bowl, to her TikTok sorority minidress dance.
20-year-old Landry was also a bright spot for dad during the season and offseason with her heartfelt hug after a big win, and her awesomely sweet gesture for his 100th victory, and giving him an emotional gift celebrating his four years of sobriety.
On Super Bowl Sunday, dad and daughter got in a “good morning” pilates workout and a selfie with Landry wowing a tiny shoestring crop top and yoga pants next to dad.
Lane’s been getting some sun on those legs in the offseason. Landry, meanwhile, is flaunting some insane abs.
Soon mom Layla can join them as she and Lane have reconciled after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage. She and Lane’s son Knox will be moving to Oxford, Mississippi.
On Sunday, Landry totally crushed dad with her workout fit.
