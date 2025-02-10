Vanessa Bryant celebrates Eagles’ Super Bowl victory with Kobe homage
The Philadelphia Eagles are the 2025 Super Bowl champions. Somewhere, Kobe Bryant is smiling. His wife Vanessa Bryant had an epic reaction knowing her late husband’s favorite team won for the first time since 2018 when the basketball legend was alive.
The Los Angeles Lakers great was a huge Eagles fan having grown up in Philly and going to high school at Lower Merion High School that’s in a suburb of the city.
For the big game vs. the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Vanessa rocked a special Eagles fit with an epic sweatshirt, and daughter Natalia, 22, did the same with a slightly different look.
After the Eagles pulled off the 40-22 shocker over the Chiefs, Vanessa paid homage to Kobe’s team on her Instagram. She first posted Kobe rocking a Donovan McNabb jersey.
And then played a clip from when he was watching the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl with daughter Bianka in his arms.
Here’s the the full clip.
"Oh thank god," Bryant excitedly screams as Brady's Hail Mary falls incomplete. "Oh my god, yes bro. We won the f**king Super Bowl. That's it. That's it. That's it. We won the f**king Super Bowl."
He’d likely have had a similar reaction but with a less stressful ending as the game was over by halftime.
Vanessa shared the green confetti on the field as well from Sunday’s game.
Kobe would’ve also celebrated his favorite team the Los Angeles Dodgers winning it all as well in 2024.
It’s a proud day for Philly fans — the Bryant family included.
