Morgan Wallen rocks No.7 Chiefs jersey; joined by Mahomes, Kelce onstage

Country music star Morgan Wallen performed a concert at Arrowhead Stadium, wearing a No. 7 Chiefs jersey while being joined by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce.

Josh Sanchez

Morgan Wallen performs during his One Night at a Time Tour concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Morgan Wallen performs during his One Night at a Time Tour concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Morgan Wallen rocked the stage in Kansas City on Friday night, entertaining a raucous crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wallen brought out the stars for his show, surprising the crowd with performances by Lainey Wilson and Brooks & Dunn, but nothing got the fans on their feet like bringing out some Super Bowl champions.

The country music star walked to the stage with Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones, all while rocking a No. 7 jersey, the number of controversial kicker Harrison Butker.

MORE: Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull join country music star onstage, belt out hit song

People praised Wallen for standing up for Butker, who has received backlash online for various comments, but it wasn't quite what it seemed.

While many fans claimed Wallen was wearing a "Butker jersey," it was a customized jersey with "Wallen" written across the back.

Wallen often wears custom No. 7 jerseys at his concerts, because it was his baseball number from his high school playing days at Gibbs High School in Tennessee.

Regardless, the crowd went wild and Wallen put on a show.

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

