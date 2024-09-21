Morgan Wallen, Tennessee baseball team hype crowd before Neyland concert
Country music star Morgan Wallen knows how to get the locals on his side.
On Friday night, Wallen performed a concert at Neyland Stadium, home of the Tennessee Volunteers football team. Wallen, a Tennessee native, got the crowd hyped for his show by making his walkout to the stadium flanked by members of the Vols national championship-winning baseball team.
Of course, they brought the trophy along for the trot.
Morgan Wallen rocks No. 7 Chiefs jersey; joined by Mahomes, Kelce
The crowd was on its feet.
Over the summer, the country star performed a concert at Arrowhead Stadium and walked alongside Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones, all while rocking a No. 7 jersey, the number of controversial kicker Harrison Butker.
You have to be a megastar to sell out stadiums, and Wallen has had no issue. Bringing out some of the local stars is definitely a plus.
He returns to Neyland Stadium on Sunday night.
