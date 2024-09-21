The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Morgan Wallen, Tennessee baseball team hype crowd before Neyland concert

The national champion Tennesssee baseball team joined country music star Morgan Wallen for his walkout ahead of Friday night's concert at Neyland Stadium.

Josh Sanchez

Country music singer Morgan Wallen, in the stands during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Country music singer Morgan Wallen, in the stands during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Country music star Morgan Wallen knows how to get the locals on his side.

On Friday night, Wallen performed a concert at Neyland Stadium, home of the Tennessee Volunteers football team. Wallen, a Tennessee native, got the crowd hyped for his show by making his walkout to the stadium flanked by members of the Vols national championship-winning baseball team.

Of course, they brought the trophy along for the trot.

MORE: Morgan Wallen rocks No. 7 Chiefs jersey; joined by Mahomes, Kelce

The crowd was on its feet.

Over the summer, the country star performed a concert at Arrowhead Stadium and walked alongside Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones, all while rocking a No. 7 jersey, the number of controversial kicker Harrison Butker.

You have to be a megastar to sell out stadiums, and Wallen has had no issue. Bringing out some of the local stars is definitely a plus.

He returns to Neyland Stadium on Sunday night.

Josh Sanchez

