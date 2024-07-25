WATCH: Muggsy Bogues is on TikTok and you won't be able to look away
NBA legend Muggsy Bogues is a cult hero.
The 5-foot-3 former guard was an icon for short kings everywhere as the shortest player to ever suit up on the NBA court.
Now, he's becoming a TikTok star.
Bogues joined TikTok earlier this year on May 4 (real missed opportunity to join a day earlier on 5/3), and has been posting videos from time to time. Bogues has posted highlights from his NBA, college, and high school careers for the most part, but he occassionally throws it down on the dance floor.
In his latest video, the 59-year-old Bogues joined the dance trend that goes to the song "Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)" by BossMan Dlow and, well, just watch.
That is how you stay young.
Bogues explained on X he was just, "showin' off that [Baltimore] swag."
Imagine telling your younger self that this is the Muggsy Bogues you would see one day. Honestly, it's incredible. This is why Muggsy is a GOAT.
