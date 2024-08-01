Nebraska 5-star QB mocked for copying Patrick Mahomes' look, Chiefs QB responds
Highly-touted Nebraska quarterback Dylan Riaola showed up at Cornhuskers camp on Wednesday looking like his idol Patrick Mahomes, down to the sunglasses and goatee, and players and fans alike let him know that it's one thing to want to emulate someone but maybe not to this degree.
Here's how he appeared on campus.
You almost had to do a double-take, right? That's Mahomes on the left FYI.
Raiola, who has worked out with Mahomes' personal trainer, has the look down, ahem, pat, from the hair to the sunglasses to the shoes (Adidas).
He'll also wear No. 15 when he's expected to start as a true freshman for the Huskers in their season opener at home against UTEP on Aug. 31.
However, NFL stud Tyreek Hill, Mahomes' former teammate in Kansas City, was having none of it when he saw the image of Raiola and pointed it out to his former QB.
But Mahomes played it cool and took it easy on the 19-year-old Husker.
Raiola sure looks like he could be related to Mahomes.
But while the Chiefs signal-caller brushed it off, plenty of social media users had a field day with the image.
What's scary is, some scouts are saying that Dylan's younger brother Dayton may be an even better prospect.
No word yet on which NFL pro 'lil bro wants to be when he grows up.
