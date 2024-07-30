Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese pose at Eiffel Tower: who wore it better at Paris Olympics?
Livvy Dunne and Angel Reese are living their best lives this summer, and that streak of good times continued as both descended upon Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
So just like any tourist or social media influencer going to the City of Light, it’s a prerequisite to post a photo or video in front of the world famous Eiffel Tower.
Paris Barbie went full tourist by adding a black beret, which is a huge no-no according to local Parisian Natalie Portman. Although Portman says no red berets, so maybe a black beret is chic? (Also if you don’t want to look like an American, no shorts or flip-flops.)
The Chicago Sky rookie phenom looks sensational though in a sheer white crop-top/blouse and pink skirt with a matching purse. Pink has obviously been Paris Barbie’s go-to color.
The LSU gymnast, obviously stoked to be at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and checking out the best-of-the-best American gymnastics team led by Simone Biles, radiated in a backless white maxi dress and perfectly timed her arrow shot at the Eiffel Tower.
Both LSU Lady Tigers, where Reese graduated with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and Dunne is returning for her final year of eligibility, were in fantastic fits as always. In this case, we have to give Paris Barbie a slight ding for the beret.
If you’re in the same fashion ballpark as Jason Kelce, that’s an automatic style demerit. This round goes to Ms. Dunne.
