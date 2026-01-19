Embattled ESPN star admits defeat after Cardi B rant defending Stefon Diggs, Patriots
The New England Patriots secured a 28-16 win over the Houston Texans on January 18 to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos next weekend.
Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye was great in the game. And there's a case to be made that the Patriots' victory was all but secure after a fantastic catch and grab between him and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs right before halftime, which gave the Patriots a 21-10 lead.
Of course, Diggs is dating famous musician Cardi B, who has become iconic for outspoken and unapologetic personality.
And Cardi B went viral for her screaming celebration after Diggs scored that touchdown on Sunday, yelling, "Let's go Diggs! Let's go right now! I'm not f****** playing!" before adding "Walk them down!" multiple times in her Instagram story right after the play.
Mina Kimes concedes Cardi B roast in hilarious way after Patriots prove her wrong
Earlier in the week, ESPN's NFL Live crew went viral for all predicting that the Texans would beat the Patriots this weekend.
Of course, every person was proven wrong. And Cardi B called them out on it postgame with a video rant where she replied to the viral video of the predictions and said, "WHAT ARE Y'ALL TALKING ABOUT? NOTHING! NOTHING!"
Cardi B's post was captioned, "THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation".
ESPN personality Mina Kimes (who was one of those who picked the Texans to win in the video) responded to this by saying, "Getting dunked on by Cardi B….an honor and a privilege tbh".
At least Kimes is willing to admit that she got this one wrong and take her shade from Cardi B.
