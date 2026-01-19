The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Embattled ESPN star admits defeat after Cardi B rant defending Stefon Diggs, Patriots

ESPN personality Mina Kimes addressed getting cooked by Cardi B because of her wrong New England Patriots prediction.
Grant Young|
Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Mina Kimes during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Mina Kimes during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this story:

New England PatriotsDenver BroncosHouston Texans

The New England Patriots secured a 28-16 win over the Houston Texans on January 18 to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos next weekend.

Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye was great in the game. And there's a case to be made that the Patriots' victory was all but secure after a fantastic catch and grab between him and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs right before halftime, which gave the Patriots a 21-10 lead.

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) reacts on Janaury 11, 2026
Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann has giddy post for Patriots win with husband in snow

Of course, Diggs is dating famous musician Cardi B, who has become iconic for outspoken and unapologetic personality.

And Cardi B went viral for her screaming celebration after Diggs scored that touchdown on Sunday, yelling, "Let's go Diggs! Let's go right now! I'm not f****** playing!" before adding "Walk them down!" multiple times in her Instagram story right after the play.

NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cardi B
Stefon Diggs / Instagram

RELATED: Cardi B freaks out to bf Stefon Diggs insane TD catch in Patriots vs Texans

Mina Kimes concedes Cardi B roast in hilarious way after Patriots prove her wrong

Earlier in the week, ESPN's NFL Live crew went viral for all predicting that the Texans would beat the Patriots this weekend.

Of course, every person was proven wrong. And Cardi B called them out on it postgame with a video rant where she replied to the viral video of the predictions and said, "WHAT ARE Y'ALL TALKING ABOUT? NOTHING! NOTHING!"

RELATED: Cardi B fires off taunt at Chargers after Stefon Diggs, Patriots win

Cardi B's post was captioned, "THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation".

ESPN personality Mina Kimes (who was one of those who picked the Texans to win in the video) responded to this by saying, "Getting dunked on by Cardi B….an honor and a privilege tbh".

At least Kimes is willing to admit that she got this one wrong and take her shade from Cardi B.

Mina Kimes attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers
Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Mina Kimes attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI 

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.

Home/News