NFL legend JJ Watt shares 'Masters' score at Augusta playing day after Rory McIlroy
Like the rest of us golf hacks, JJ Watt has gotten the bug to attempt to tame the untamable sport.
Unlike most of us, the Houston Texans and NFL legend was able to score a guest invite to play Augusta National a day after Rory McIlroy had one of the most dramatic victories in Masters Tournament history.
Playing from the member tees (meaning way shorter than what McIlroy and the rest of the golf professionals play from), the guaranteed first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer (eligible in 2028) took on the still daunting test with the same Sunday pin placements.
No gimme putts. No free drops. What was the final tally?
103.
Could you beat that number? Be honest, could you really?
Watt shared the score in an X post, writing, "Extremely pleased with that result. What an unbelievable experience at an unbelievable place. Very grateful."
The 36-year-old Wisconsin native and eventual Wisconsin Badgers icon has also upped his profile as an analyst, joining Ian Eagle for CBS Sports' No. 2 NFL team.
“There is nothing better than the energy and excitement of being in the stadium on game day in the NFL,” Watt said in the CBS Sports press release. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to that atmosphere each week, working with one of the best in Ian. While I certainly miss delivering hits on the field, it will be nice to leave the stadium without taking any, unless Ian decides to try something crazy."
Eagle and Watt already have developed great chemistry as the never-going-to-be-a-professional-golfer shared the jokes the pair exchanged.
In the meantime, bad golf and the world's most prestigious courses will keep him entertained. Oh, that and expecting his second child with wife Kealia - a daughter to join their two-year-old son Koa.