SI

J.J. Watt Lands Big New NFL Announcing Role With CBS

The former NFL star will take on a larger role in the broadcasting world this fall.

Madison Williams

CBS analyst and former NFL star J.J. Watt prepares for Super Bowl LIX.
CBS analyst and former NFL star J.J. Watt prepares for Super Bowl LIX. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Retired NFL star J.J. Watt is expected to join CBS's No. 2 NFL broadcasting team as an analyst for the 2025 season to work alongside Ian Eagle, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Wednesday.

This report comes after Eagle's former broadcasting partner Charles Davis was announced to switch to the college football team in 2026 following the retirement news of Gary Danielson. CBS is still working on Davis's role for this coming football season.

After Watt's retirement from the NFL following the 2022 season, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year joined CBS as a studio analyst for their pregame and halftime shows. His new role will be his first time working the live football games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL