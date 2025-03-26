J.J. Watt Lands Big New NFL Announcing Role With CBS
Retired NFL star J.J. Watt is expected to join CBS's No. 2 NFL broadcasting team as an analyst for the 2025 season to work alongside Ian Eagle, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Wednesday.
This report comes after Eagle's former broadcasting partner Charles Davis was announced to switch to the college football team in 2026 following the retirement news of Gary Danielson. CBS is still working on Davis's role for this coming football season.
After Watt's retirement from the NFL following the 2022 season, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year joined CBS as a studio analyst for their pregame and halftime shows. His new role will be his first time working the live football games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.