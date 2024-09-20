Nikki Glaser roasts Aaron Rodgers for dysfunctional family rumors
When she delivered her post-game analysis on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football, Nikki Glaser did not hold back in her mockery of the Jets, who the 40-year-old comedian compared to Bruce Springsteen. “They’re based in New Jersey, and they spent the last four decades making grown men cry.”
She zeroed in particularly hard on new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “Or as I like to call him, Throw Rogan.” Rodgers, 40, has appeared several times on Joe Rogan’s controversial, no-holds-barred podcast. “He’s fun, he lives in New York, he’s always on his buddy’s podcast," she said, then added "Honestly, I’m shocked I haven’t dated him.”
Glaser felt that some of the best action of the game was on the sidelines. In what she called her “Play of the Game,” she highlighted a moment in which Rodgers appeared to glare at coach Robert Saleh. Shocked by Rodgers’ apparent anger, she asked, “Why is Aaron doing that? Is that one of his closest family members?” Rodgers is infamous for his ongoing feud with his parents Ed and Darla Rodgers, as well as brothers Luke and Jordan Rodgers. According to People, Rodgers did not attend either of his brothers’ weddings in 2019 or 2022.
Not much is known about the exact problems that have kept the family apart, but the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has spoken about the fact that differences over religion have divided them.
Jordan Rodgers appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, which he ultimately won. During a hometown visit, JoJo and Jordan ate dinner with the Rodgers family, including two empty seats at the table for Aaron and his then-girlfriend Olivia Munn. During the scene, Jordan said, “It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] — we miss our brother.”
According to biographer Ian O’Conner, "Aaron was irritated by his family’s decision to film that scene, empty chairs and all, especially when he was not invited to participate.” The author wrote in his new book Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers, per E News. “Not that he would have shown up. Aaron did not appreciate that Jordan was using their personal issues to increase his visibility for a potential TV career.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
WAG MVP: Rachel Bush, NFL WAG All-Star, pops out in skintight white dress
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids