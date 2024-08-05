Noah Lyles' powerful message after winning first Olympic gold medal
Noah Lyles delivered for the United States in the 100m final.
The Team USA track and field star followed through on his promise to bring home gold, edging out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in a photo finish to win the United States' first gold medal in the event since Justin Gatlin in Atlanta 20 years ago.
Fellow American Fred Kerley finished in third place to claim the bronze.
Following the race, Lyles took to social media to put his bravado to the side for an inspiring, powerful message for his followers.
"I have asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and depression," Lyles wrote. "But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why not you!"
Lyles' run in Paris is not yet over.
On Thursday, he will look to become the first sprinter to win the 100m and 200m in the same Olympics since Usain Bolt of Jamaica accomplished the feat in 2016. Bolt has accomplished the feat three times (2008, 2012, 2016).
If Lyles can come through on top, he would be the first American to pull off the double since the legendary Carl Lewis in 1984.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Concert Barbie: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Lollapalooza
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
Aww: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heartwarming moment after emotional win
Uh oh: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens facing backlash at the Olympics
International Livvy: Olympics’ ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ drops luring Instagram post