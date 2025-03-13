DK Metcalf Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Normani Days After Steelers Trade
DK Metcalf has had a pretty amazing week.
It started with the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for the receiver from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Then, on Wednesday, Metcalf proposed to longtime girlfriend Normani, a singer who was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony. On Thursday, he was officially introduced as a Steeler and shared his engagement news.
Metcalf detailed a bit of the proposal story on Thursday, saying that he wanted to propose last year but Normani's busy schedule made him push it back a bit. He proposed in Houston surrounded by both of their families on Wednesday. He said he'd been sending her flowers with notes on them and finished with the last one saying "Will you marry me?"
Normani joined Metcalf at the Steelers facility, sporting his new black-and-gold jersey with the No. 4 on it since he switched from No. 14. She even showed off her engagement ring to Steelers reporters, prompted by Metcalf saying "hold that rock up, baby."
It's pretty fitting that Metcalf proposed to Normani the week he was traded to the Steelers as former Pittsburgh quarterback and current free agent Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara initially set up the couple in 2020. At the time, Wilson and Metcalf were teammates in Seattle. Metcalf said he talked to Wilson yesterday about the engagement, but they haven't discussed the quarterback's future as his status with the Steelers is currently up in the air.
Metcalf described his week as "great" after being traded to the Steelers and then getting engaged. It's going to be difficult for him to top it this week, that's for sure.