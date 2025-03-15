The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Normani shares adorable story of when Steelers' DK Metcalf knew he would propose

Star singer Normani Kordei and new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf shared their surprising engagement, and the timeline of how it came together.

Normani Kordei performs at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Los Angeles held at The Forum.
Normani Kordei performs at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Los Angeles held at The Forum. / IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia
New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf sent shockwaves through the sports and entertainment world when he revealed that he was engaged to singer Normani Kordei.

Metcalf and the pop star have since been showing off the ring and stories about their relationship.

As it turns out, Metcalf had been thinking about his proposal to Kordei long before their relationship even began. In an interview with Vogue, Normani shared that Metcalf had his eyes set on her years before they met.

And they met thanks to a friendship with fellow pop star Ciara, who is married to his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson.

“Me and Ciara are really close, and Russell and DK were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks,” Normani said. “About two years prior to us even meeting, they were playing music videos in the locker room and ‘Motivation’ ended up popping up on the screen.

Normani arrives at the Women s Fashion, Spring Summer 2025.- Fendi fashion show
Normani arrives at the Women s Fashion, Spring Summer 2025.- Fendi fashion show / IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

"He was like, ‘The moment that I saw you come up on that screen, I said, ‘That's going to be my wife. That’s going to be my girlfriend one day.’’ I was in a relationship at the time, and then the chips just fell the way that they did.”

They met two years later when Ciara threw a party for her rum brand.

“I ended up going, and lo and behold, he ended up being there, and the rest is history," she said.

When it's meant to be, it will be.

In an intriguing storyline, Ciara and Normani could be reunited as NFL WAGs with the Steelers if they choose to re-sign Russell Wilson. That may be the reunion that we all never knew we needed.

