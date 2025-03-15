Normani shares adorable story of when Steelers' DK Metcalf knew he would propose
New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf sent shockwaves through the sports and entertainment world when he revealed that he was engaged to singer Normani Kordei.
Metcalf and the pop star have since been showing off the ring and stories about their relationship.
As it turns out, Metcalf had been thinking about his proposal to Kordei long before their relationship even began. In an interview with Vogue, Normani shared that Metcalf had his eyes set on her years before they met.
MORE: DK Metcalf has new fiancée Normani flex huge diamond ring at Steelers presser
And they met thanks to a friendship with fellow pop star Ciara, who is married to his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson.
“Me and Ciara are really close, and Russell and DK were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks,” Normani said. “About two years prior to us even meeting, they were playing music videos in the locker room and ‘Motivation’ ended up popping up on the screen.
"He was like, ‘The moment that I saw you come up on that screen, I said, ‘That's going to be my wife. That’s going to be my girlfriend one day.’’ I was in a relationship at the time, and then the chips just fell the way that they did.”
MORE: Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s priceless reaction to DK Metcalf, Normani engagement
They met two years later when Ciara threw a party for her rum brand.
“I ended up going, and lo and behold, he ended up being there, and the rest is history," she said.
When it's meant to be, it will be.
In an intriguing storyline, Ciara and Normani could be reunited as NFL WAGs with the Steelers if they choose to re-sign Russell Wilson. That may be the reunion that we all never knew we needed.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter